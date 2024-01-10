Polish police arrest MPs in presidential palace

The arrest of former Polish interior ministers Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik, convicted for abuse of power during their time leading an anti-corruption office, took place inside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, marking a day of intense political drama. Their refusal to acknowledge the court’s ruling and President Duda’s prior pardon has escalated tensions between Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) party and the pro-EU coalition. President Duda’s support for the men, despite their loss of parliamentary mandates, has sparked controversy and led to accusations of helping them evade justice. The situation has raised concerns about Poland’s rule of law, with supporters of both parties engaged in protests, while former Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the President’s actions as undermining the court’s decision. The unfolding events emphasize the ongoing power struggle within Polish politics, with accusations of political theater and manipulation of state institutions dominating the discourse.

