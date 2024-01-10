How Ecuador descended into gang violence

Ecuador has been rocked by a surge in violence and chaos, leading President Daniel Noboa to declare an “armed internal conflict.” The unrest stemmed from the escape of two gang leaders from a prison in Guayaquil, triggering riots in multiple jails and escalating violence across cities. In an alarming incident, armed men invaded a TV studio, terrifying journalists and viewers. The upheaval began when police moved to transfer a notorious gang leader, “Fito,” to a safer prison, leading to his escape and subsequent riots in several jails. Ecuador’s prisons, often controlled by inmates themselves, have been sites of gang rivalries and violence. The country’s strategic location between major cocaine-producing nations attracts international drug traffickers, adding to its challenges. President Noboa imposed a state of emergency, deploying troops and imposing curfews to address the crisis. Gangs retaliated, kidnapping police officers and threatening further violence. The president declared an “armed internal conflict” and labeled 22 gangs as “terrorist organizations,” vowing to confront the violence head-on. This escalating situation poses a significant test for Noboa, who was elected on a promise to tackle gang-related issues following a previous high-profile assassination. As Ecuador faces street violence stemming from prison unrest, citizens remain fearful and apprehensive about their safety.

