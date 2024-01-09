US fighter jets to fly over Bosnia in warning to ‘secessionist’ Serbs

The U.S. embassy in Sarajevo announced that two U.S. F-16 fighter jets flew over Bosnia on Monday to show support for territorial integrity against secessionist Serb activity. Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russian leader of Bosnia’s Serb region, has repeatedly called for it to secede and join Serbia. The flight, conducted as part of bilateral air-to-ground training with the Bosnian military, crossed over the northern part of the country not controlled by Serbs. Bosnian Serbs also celebrated their self-proclaimed statehood day on Monday, which non-Serbs in Bosnia’s constitutional court officially banned as a discriminatory practice. Dodik also faces charges for signing legislation in Bosnia’s Serb Republic (RS) region that inhibits the Sarajevo constitutional court and the international envoy that oversees the Dayton Accords. Originally slated for December 20, 2023, Dodik’s trial will now begin on January 20, 2024.

