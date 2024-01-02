South Korea opposition chief stabbed by autograph-seeker

A currently unnamed man stabbed Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party, in the neck on Tuesday. Medical staff quickly transported Lee to Pusan National University Hospital for emergency treatment and later airlifted him to Seoul National University.

The attacker approached Lee while he walked through a crowd of autograph-seekers. The attacker appeared to be an older male who was wearing a crown with Lee’s name on it. After he lunged and stabbed Lee’s neck, police officers quickly arrested the suspect. A local newspaper stated he refused to answer police questions regarding his motives.

President Yoon Suk Yeol quickly condemned the attack and instructed health officials to provide the best possible care. Yoon, a conservative, narrowly defeated Lee in the 2022 presidential election. Lee is currently on trial for bribery charges pertaining to his involvement in a development project while he served as mayor of Seongnam. Lee remains in critical condition, as the attacker severely damaged his jugular vein.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korea-opposition-chief-stabbed-during-visit-busan-yonhap-2024-01-02/