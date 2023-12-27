‘Switch to defence’: Ukraine faces difficult 2024 amid aid, arms setbacks

As Ukraine approaches 2024, there is a sense of unease and disappointment among many Ukrainians. The long-awaited counteroffensive in eastern and southern regions stalled, leading to a renewed sense of danger and threat. The failure of the counteroffensive contrasts with the emotional rollercoaster of the previous year when Russian troops advanced and then withdrew from certain areas. The current focus is on defense along the front line, with Kyiv lacking the resources for an offensive in the coming year. Polls indicate a slight decrease in the number of Ukrainians supporting the war until all lost territories are regained. The future stability of Ukraine’s economy depends on aid, which has dwindled as the war in Gaza has taken precedence in Western media. Economic recovery requires unblocking Ukrainian ports and the return of refugees. Cautious optimism is also tied to the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO and the EU, with the majority of Ukrainians expressing belief in such membership within a decade. Political stability is expected in 2024, with President Zelenskyy remaining popular despite a decline in approval ratings. The potential political rival, Valery Zaluzhny, maintains high ratings but has not expressed political ambitions.

