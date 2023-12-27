Eiffel Tower staff strike on centenary of creator’s death

The Eiffel Tower in Paris closed to the public on December 27 due to a strike by staff protesting the management of the iconic landmark by tower operator SETE. The date of the strike was chosen to coincide with the centenary of the death of Gustave Eiffel, the tower’s creator. The CGT union, representing the striking employees, criticized SETE’s economic model as “over-ambitious and untenable,” alleging underestimation of annual visitors and maintenance costs. While the top floor of the Eiffel Tower is set to close next month for an annual makeover, the strike did not deter celebrations honoring Gustave Eiffel’s legacy, including a sound and light concert broadcast from the first floor. Last year, the Eiffel Tower attracted 5.85 million visitors, with 7% from the UK alone.

