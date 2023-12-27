Child among 10 killed after severe storms hit country’s east

Severe thunderstorms in eastern Australia over Christmas and Boxing Day have resulted in at least 10 fatalities, including a nine-year-old girl, with most deaths occurring in the state of Queensland. Widespread flooding and destructive winds affected Victoria and New South Wales, leaving tens of thousands without power. The powerful winds tore roofs off buildings, uprooted trees, and even destroyed concrete power poles, a rare occurrence. Large hailstones, some the size of golf balls, surprised residents in parts of New South Wales and South Australia. These storms come on the heels of major floods caused by Cyclone Jasper, and the cumulative damage from both events is estimated to run into billions. Australia is currently facing an El Niño weather event, contributing to extreme conditions, and experts emphasize the escalating climate consequences, urging urgent action to address climate change. The recent disasters add to Australia’s ongoing challenges, including severe drought, bushfires, record floods, and damage to the Great Barrier Reef, as highlighted in the latest UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

