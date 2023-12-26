US airstrikes hit Kataib Hezbollah sites in Iraq after attack on US troops

Following attacks that injured three US troops in Iraq, the US military conducted air strikes on multiple Kataib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq. US Central Command stated on Monday night that the operation killed a number of fighters associated with the militant group.

Kataib Hezbollah is a radical Shiite group that was active in the Syrian civil war and Iraq war. The group continues to operate in Iraq and is likely supported by Iran. The group claimed credit for an explosive drone attack that struck US forces at Erbil Air Base on Monday morning.

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the US airstrikes focused on facilities where Kataib Hezbollah coordinated its unmanned drone activities. USCENTCOM added in its statement that there is no indication that the retaliatory strikes harmed any civilians.

Read More:

https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/25/politics/us-strikes-iraq-kataib-hezbollah/index.html