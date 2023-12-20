French MPs pass controversial immigration reform

The French parliament approved stricter immigration legislation after a divisive debate that saw President Macron’s party align with the far-right National Rally. The revised bill toughens rules for family reunification, delays welfare access for migrants, and prohibits the detention of minors. Right-wing parties supported the revised bill, while the left accused Macron of pandering to the far-right. Health Minister Rousseau resigned in protest, and some ministers might follow suit. This discord within Macron’s coalition reflects wider challenges since losing the parliamentary majority in 2022. Meanwhile, an EU asylum reform pact was agreed upon, allowing quicker deportations and creating detention centers, triggering criticisms from human rights groups.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67762119