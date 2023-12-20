French court jails former Rwanda doctor for 24 years for role in 1994 genocide

The former Rwandan doctor Sosthene Munyemana received a 24-year jail sentence from a French court for his involvement in the 1994 genocide, where around 800,000 people were killed. Found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity, he was accused of organizing torture and killings, setting up roadblocks, and circulating a letter encouraging the massacre of Tutsis. Munyemana, who moved to France in 1994, maintained he was a moderate Hutu trying to shelter Tutsis. The judge highlighted his role in a group that orchestrated the genocide. This trial came after 28 years, with Munyemana retiring as a doctor in France after moving there in 1994. The genocide began after the death of Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana and escalated into mass slaughter within hours, targeting Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-67770646