DR Congo elections: Voting marred by lengthy delays

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidential election faced significant delays as voters encountered long queues due to late opening at many polling stations. With logistical challenges affecting ballot delivery, unrest erupted in some areas where people couldn’t vote, leading to attacks on polling stations. The election, featuring President Félix Tshisekedi and 18 other candidates, unfolded against the backdrop of heightened insecurity in the mineral-rich east. This election comes after a historic peaceful transfer of power, yet ongoing violence, logistical hurdles, and delayed voting in certain regions have marred the process. The country, poised on vast cobalt reserves, faces an uncertain electoral outcome amidst a tumultuous environment.

