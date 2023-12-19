Sudan conflict: Hundreds of thousands flee al Jazira safe-haven – UN

Hundreds of thousands of individuals have fled Sudan’s al Jazira state as paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) move into Wad Madani, disrupting the city that had been a haven for those escaping Khartoum’s civil war. The conflict between the RSF and the army has escalated, leading to widespread displacement and chaos. Reports indicate attacks on a hospital and military base, with the situation causing immense suffering among citizens, many of whom are now fleeing with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The international community, including the US, has called for an end to the RSF’s advance, expressing concern about the deteriorating situation and the impact on civilians, particularly women and children. This ongoing conflict, which erupted in April, has resulted in massive displacement, destruction, and ethnically motivated violence in Darfur, exacerbating Sudan’s humanitarian crisis.

