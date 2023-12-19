Gansu earthquake: Over 120 killed in China’s deadliest quake in years

The deadliest earthquake in years struck northwest China’s Gansu province, claiming at least 126 lives and leaving over 700 injured. The 6.2 magnitude quake hit, affecting neighboring Qinghai and causing devastation in mountainous areas. President Xi Jinping ordered thousands of rescuers to assist in this region known for its diversity and poverty. Footage revealed collapsed buildings, split villages, and residents huddled around makeshift fires due to icy conditions reaching -13C. Survivors likened the tremors to being tossed by waves, recounting frantic evacuations from their homes. Reports suggested over 5,000 buildings damaged in the worst-hit Jishishan county due to poor construction quality. The region is ethnically diverse and houses various Chinese Muslim groups. Rescue efforts faced challenges with disrupted power and water supplies amid sub-zero temperatures, with expectations of rising casualties. China, prone to earthquakes due to tectonic plate intersections, witnessed its deadliest quake since 2014, claiming over 600 lives.

