Fears of higher oil prices after Red Sea attacks

Attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen on commercial ships in the Red Sea have led to significant disruptions in the shipping route. This situation has prompted several companies, including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, to reroute their vessels, adding substantial time and costs to their journeys. The attacks have raised concerns about the safety of this critical trade route, impacting oil and consumer goods shipments. An international naval operation, Operation Prosperity Guardian, involving the US and several other countries, has been launched to ensure the security of ships navigating the Red Sea. This development comes amid worries that ongoing attacks could further affect global trade and potentially raise oil prices.

