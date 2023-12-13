Thai MP convicted for posts insulting the monarchy

Thai MP Rukchanok “Ice” Srinork, 28, has been sentenced to six years in prison for tweets criticizing the monarchy, under Thailand’s strict lese-majeste laws. Released on bail pending an appeal, she’s barred from repeating the offense. Her party, Move Forward, faced obstacles in forming a government due to their stance on reforming these laws, leading to blockades by the unelected senate. Protests against these laws in 2020 resulted in charges against around 2,000 individuals. Recently, a 26-year-old man was sentenced for merely shouting at a royal motorcade. Ice was convicted for tweets made before joining Move Forward. Her dramatic election win symbolized the party’s victories against established political clans. Move Forward’s leaders and activists also face similar charges, an outcome stemming from their calls for institutional reform. The lese-majeste law’s broadness complicates legal defenses, often resulting in convictions. The ongoing trials against activists, coupled with judicial delays, effectively hinder the protest movement’s organization.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-67690725