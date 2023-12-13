India parliament: Security scare for MPs on attack anniversary

In a chaotic scene at India’s parliament, at least two individuals stormed into the chamber, spraying colored gas and shouting slogans. MPs and security officials attempted to apprehend one intruder seen jumping from table to table before being overpowered. The breach, occurring on the 22nd anniversary of a deadly militant attack on India’s parliament, led to a suspension of both houses’ sessions briefly. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla stated that the sprayed smoke appeared harmless, and investigations, including Delhi Police, were underway. Two others protesting outside the parliament with canisters of colored gas were also detained by the police. The incident disrupted proceedings, coinciding with tributes paid earlier in the day to the victims of the 2001 attack on parliament. Lawmaker Karti Chidambaram described the chaos, indicating deliberate actions by the intruders who released yellow smoke canisters into the well of the house.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-67700659