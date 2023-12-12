Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on Norwegian tanker in tense Middle East

On Tuesday, Yemen’s Houthis announced that they conducted a military operation against a Norweigan commercial tanker, the STRINDA. The Houthis believed the ship was delivering crude oil to an Israeli terminal.

Norway’s Mowinckel Chemical Tankers, owner of the STRINDA, stated the vessel was instead headed to Italy with a cargo of palm oil. Ship tracking firm Kpler supported this statement and showed that the sip had previously loaded vegetable oil and biofuels in Malaysia.

French frigate FREMM Languedoc intercepted a drone that was threatening the STRINDA before the Houthis landed a successful hit on Monday evening. Both attacks originated in Yemen. The Houthis struck the STRINDA when it was 60 nautical miles north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The STRINDA was able to move under its own power a few hours after the attack.

