Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on Norwegian tanker in tense Middle East

On Tuesday, Yemen’s Houthis announced that they conducted a military operation against a Norweigan commercial tanker, the STRINDA. The Houthis believed the ship was delivering crude oil to an Israeli terminal.
- Norway’s Mowinckel Chemical Tankers, owner of the STRINDA, stated the vessel was instead headed to Italy with a cargo of palm oil. Ship tracking firm Kpler supported this statement and showed that the sip had previously loaded vegetable oil and biofuels in Malaysia.
- French frigate FREMM Languedoc intercepted a drone that was threatening the STRINDA before the Houthis landed a successful hit on Monday evening. Both attacks originated in Yemen. The Houthis struck the STRINDA when it was 60 nautical miles north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The STRINDA was able to move under its own power a few hours after the attack.
Read More:
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/cruise-missile-yemen-strikes-tanker-ship-us-officials-2023-12-12/