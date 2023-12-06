Putin lands in UAE for rare foreign trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin is embarking on an unusual trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, a rare journey since an International Criminal Court warrant was issued against him in March. Expected to discuss Gaza, Ukraine, and oil production with UAE’s president, Putin aims to bolster ties, highlighting the UAE as a key economic ally. His subsequent meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aims to address regional conflicts like Israel-Hamas tensions, Syria, Yemen, and Sudan. Avoiding international summits recently, Putin’s visit reflects Russia’s desire to counter Western isolation while expanding influence beyond recent visits to Ukraine, Iran, and China post-Ukraine invasion in 2022.

