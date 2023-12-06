Mount Marapi: Indonesia rescuers find last missing hiker on volcano

The search for missing hikers following the volcanic eruption on Indonesia’s Mount Marapi concluded tragically as rescuers found the final victim, a woman, bringing the death toll to 23. After a 3km ash cloud engulfed the area, search efforts resumed on Tuesday, eventually locating the last missing hiker on Wednesday. Of the 75 individuals present during the eruption, most were evacuated, though many suffered burns and injuries. Mount Marapi, known as the “Mountain of Fire,” is renowned for its activity and popularity among hikers, though some trails had only recently reopened due to previous eruptions. Survivors recounted harrowing experiences, including broken bones and temporary blindness from the thick smoke.

