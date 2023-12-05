Peru’s deadly gold mine attack highlights growing security risk, cost

A recent attack on a mine owned by Podersoa, one of Peru’s top gold producers, left nine workers dead and 10 others in critical condition. Similar attacks in recent years have left scores of workers dead and cost billions of dollars in losses. Peru’s government blamed illegal miners and criminal gangs targeting mines for the attack.

Two attacks on other Poderosa mines last year left seven and 14 dead each. Poderosa corporate affairs manager Pablo de la Flor stated security is now one of the company’s main costs, and the alliance between illegal miners and criminal organizations presents a serious risk to the industry. He also said that illegal mining operations initially hired “criminal gangs” for their own security, but these organizations often attempt to take over operations they deem profitable.

Peru is the world’s second-highest copper producer and a significant source of gold and silver. A recent study by the National Society of Mining, Petroleum and Energy of Peru indicated that illegal gold mining is responsible for $6 billion in losses annually. De la Flor stated that illegal mines operate under a program intended to assist artisanal miners called REINFO, which prevents police from searching illegal mining operations.

