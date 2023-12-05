Israeli forces storm Gaza’s Khan Younis, hospitals overrun

In what appears to be the largest ground assault since a truce between Israel and Hamas collapsed last week, Israeli forces have launched their operation against the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli leaflets instructed residents to remain in shelters and hospitals.

IDF tanks crossed the Israeli border fence and advanced west into Khan Younis for the first time since October 7. Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy stated that this represents a second stage of their offensive and the extension of their ground campaign to cover the rest of the Gaza Strip. Levy stated Israel is open to “constructive feedback” on mitigating civilian casualties.

Hospitals in Khan Younis are overrun with Palestinian dead and wounded. Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashra al-Qidra stated Nasser Hospital is totally collapsing under the flood of injured patients. Some residents migrated to Bani Suhaila on the city’s eastern outskirts, and others positioned themselves within the Qatari-funded Hamad City. Washington has urged Israel to reduce civilian harm during this phase of the war.

