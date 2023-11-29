US military aircraft with six aboard crashes off Japan island

A US military aircraft, identified as a CV-22 Osprey, crashed near Yakushima Island in southwestern Japan with six individuals on board. One person was found dead at the crash site, and reports suggest the aircraft attempted to land at Yakushima Airport with an engine on fire. The plane, which disappeared from radar at 14:40 local time, was en route from Iwakuni base to Kadena base before the crash. Japanese authorities deployed boats and helicopters after a distress call was received, discovering wreckage and a life raft. There have been previous incidents involving Ospreys, including fatal crashes. Yakushima is situated south of Kyushu Island, hosting a significant US military presence in Japan.

