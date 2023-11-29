South African man jailed for inciting pro-Jacob Zuma riot in 2021

Mdumiseni Zuma, a former security guard, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in inciting deadly riots in support of former President Jacob Zuma in 2021. He’s the first person convicted for the unrest following Jacob Zuma’s arrest. Although not related to the ex-president, Mdumiseni Zuma shared a video encouraging looting and arson at a mall. The riots claimed around 350 lives and caused significant economic damage, with over 200 malls looted and an estimated loss of 150,000 jobs. Despite claiming the video was a “drunk prank,” the court held Zuma responsible for its consequences, emphasizing the impact on lives and livelihoods. Jacob Zuma, who faced corruption allegations during his presidency, was imprisoned for contempt but was later released on medical parole after serving two months of his 15-month sentence.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-67567486