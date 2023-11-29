Russia warns of tension as Finland shuts last border crossing

Finland closed its northern Russian border crossing in Raja-Jooseppi, citing a significant increase in asylum seekers directed by Russia, prompting condemnation from the Kremlin. The closure follows accusations of a Russian “hybrid operation” targeting Finland, with over 900 asylum seekers crossing this month, a stark rise from previous rates. Finland shut seven other southeastern border crossings last week. Despite closing the crossings, a rail-freight line remains open, and asylum seekers can still reach Helsinki by air. Helsinki called it a matter of national security and sought Polish military advisers. Russia criticized the closure, stating that the increase in military units along their border was unwarranted. The Finnish Refugee Advice Centre expressed concern, fearing that closing the borders might drive asylum seekers into dangerous terrains along the extensive border.

