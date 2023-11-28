Somali pirates likely behind attempted tanker seizure – US military

The Pentagon stated on Monday that the recent attempt to hijack a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden was likely conducted by Somali pirates, not Yemeni Houthis. Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder also confirmed that missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen following the incident. After a U.S. Navy warship received a distress call from the chemical tanker Central Park, the Navy prevented the hijacking and brought the assailants onto the U.S. warship Mason. All five of these individuals were clearly Somali pirates. Ryder added that three Chinese military ships in the area did not respond to the Central Park’s distress call.

