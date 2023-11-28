Israel, Hamas abide by truce, discuss further extensions

Israeli forces and Hamas fighters exhibited limited engagement for a fifth day on Tuesday, following the two groups’ last-minute decision to extend the four-day ceasefire for an additional 48 hours. Hamas released 50 Israeli women and children on October 7, and in return, Israel released 150 women and children during the four-day period. Hamas also freed 19 foreign hostages, mainly Thai agricultural workers, in a parallel agreement. Israeli security cabinet minister Gideon Saar stated that Israel agreed to extend the truce as long as Hamas continues to release at least 10 hostages per day. Qatari mediators continue to work with both parties to negotiate an extended truce and the release of prisoners.

