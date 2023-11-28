Iran finalizes deal to buy Russian fighter jets – Tasnim

On Tuesday, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Mehdi Farahi told Iran’s Tasnim news agency that Iran finalized arrangements to purchase Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, Mil Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 jet trainers. Iran’s air force currently operates a mixed fleet of Russian jets and aging U.S. models obtained before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. This new deal indicates strengthened military relations between the two countries. Iran also began manufacturing a locally-designed Kowsar fighter in 2018 that experts assess is an exact copy of the U.S. F-5, first produced in the 1960s. Tasnim did not indicate any confirmation of the deal from Russian counterparts.

