Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Drilling resumes to save trapped Indian workers

In Uttarakhand, India, where 41 workers have been trapped for 10 days in a tunnel, drilling operations have resumed near the tunnel’s mouth after a temporary suspension due to concerns about cracking sounds. Efforts include drilling from the mountain’s top and continuing to dig through debris to create a micro-tunnel for the workers to exit. Despite encountering delays like loose soil and debris, officials remain confident in the rescue plans. Workers received their first hot meal in 10 days through a newly widened pipeline, providing oxygen, food, and essential supplies. Additional efforts are underway, including vertical drilling and exploration from the tunnel’s other end. The tunnel construction is part of a government project aimed at enhancing connectivity to significant pilgrimage sites in the ecologically sensitive and seismically active Uttarakhand region, home to revered Hindu sites amidst the Himalayan peaks and glaciers.

