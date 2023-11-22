Russian actress killed in Ukrainian strike while performing to soldiers

A Russian actress, Polina Menshikh, tragically lost her life in a Ukrainian shelling incident on November 19 while performing in an occupied Ukrainian dance hall. She was reportedly celebrating a Russian military holiday during her show when the hall was struck. The strike claimed the lives of about 20 Russian soldiers, as confirmed by Ukrainian military sources. The incident occurred roughly 60 kilometers from the front line in the village of Kumachove, within the Donetsk region under Russian occupation since 2014. Menshikh’s theatre studio in St. Petersburg expressed condolences, dedicating an upcoming performance to her memory. The show’s arrangement, concentrating soldiers in one location, drew criticism from Russian pro-war bloggers, citing it as an obvious target for Ukrainian strikes.

