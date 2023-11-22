French pilot sentenced for decapitating skydiver with wing of plane

In a tragic incident in July 2018, a French pilot, unnamed in reports, has been banned from flying after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for decapitating a skydiver, Nicolas Galy, with the wing of a plane. The pilot, employed by the Midi-Pyrénées Skydiving School Association, received a suspended sentence from Montauban criminal court, while the association was fined 20,000 euros, half of which is suspended. The court highlighted the lack of communication between the victim and the pilot, emphasizing negligence or recklessness. The incident has prompted strengthened security measures and mandatory briefings to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67494130