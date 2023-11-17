Swimming rivers and faking illness to escape Ukraine’s draft

Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, nearly 20,000 men have fled the country to evade conscription, with some resorting to perilous methods like crossing rivers or utilizing fraudulent documents. Another 21,113 were caught attempting to flee. Many cite various reasons for leaving, including joining family abroad, pursuing education, or seeking better livelihoods. President Zelensky addressed corrupt practices in military exemptions, leading to an increase in evasion. Ukrainian authorities confirm that the fleeing individuals aren’t significantly impacting the defense efforts. However, these departures pose a challenge as they potentially reduce the pool of men available for military service, which is crucial as the war persists with uncertain timelines for resolution. Some who successfully escaped describe struggles in obtaining valid exemptions or navigating the border controls, resorting to illicit means facilitated through online platforms like Telegram. Despite potential legal repercussions, those who fled hope for understanding from Ukrainian authorities upon the war’s conclusion, emphasizing the importance of their contributions beyond the battlefield for the country’s future.

