Myanmar: Eight children killed in military strike on school in Chin State

In Myanmar’s Chin State, a military jet reportedly bombed a remote village, Vuilu, resulting in the tragic deaths of 11 individuals, including eight children, on Wednesday. The strike targeted an improvised school within the village, causing casualties among those studying there. The region has been a center of resistance against the military junta since 2021, witnessing ongoing clashes between armed groups and government forces. Though there were no reported recent conflicts near Vuilu, locals mentioned the presence of an ethnic insurgent group, the Arakan Army, utilizing the area for reinforcement and supply routes, potentially prompting the military action. The military government, facing significant opposition, especially in Shan State, has resorted to air strikes. Chin State, historically experiencing neglect and mistreatment, has been actively involved in armed resistance against the junta, forming defense forces and acquiring weaponry. Amidst escalating conflict and growing displacement, the UN Secretary General has expressed deep concerns about the situation in Myanmar.

