Italy bans lab-grown meat in nod to farmers

Italy’s parliament has approved a law banning the production, sale, or import of lab-grown meat or animal feed, positioning it as a defense of Italian tradition. Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida hailed Italy as the world’s first country safeguarded from synthetic food’s social and economic risks. The vote triggered rallies for and against the ban, resulting in a scuffle between farmers and opposition MPs. Despite controversy, the bill passed with a vote of 159 to 53, imposing fines of up to €60,000 for violations. However, as lab-grown meat is only approved for consumption in Singapore and the US, the law currently has minimal impact. If the EU authorizes such products, Italy’s law might face challenges. The legislation, responding to a Coldiretti petition, aims to preserve Italy’s food, land, and labor relationship, a stance praised by Lollobrigida within the far-right Brothers of Italy party. Critics denounce the law’s emotive depiction of natural versus cultivated food, emphasizing that lab-grown meat uses natural cells without genetic modification. Moreover, the ban contradicts the environmental benefits and animal welfare proponents associate with lab-made meat.

