David McBride: Australian war crimes whistleblower pleads guilty

David McBride, a whistleblower involved in revealing alleged Australian war crimes in Afghanistan, has pleaded guilty to charges of leaking classified information after a legal ruling disrupted his defense strategy. McBride, a former military lawyer, disclosed documents to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) exposing alleged unlawful killings by Australian forces in Afghanistan, forming the basis of reports known as The Afghan Files. He initially intended to argue whistleblower protections but had to withdraw that defense due to national security concerns raised by the court. Despite attempts to assert a public interest justification for leaking the documents, his argument was rejected by a judge, leading to McBride entering a guilty plea. Advocates criticize the case, highlighting concerns about the strength of whistleblower protections in Australia and emphasizing the need to reconsider prosecuting whistleblowers in the public interest. McBride faces sentencing early next year.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-67447254