US forces in Syria attacked four times in less than 24 hours – U.S. military official

A U.S. military official stated on Monday that at least four rocket and drone attacks recently targeted U.S. and international forces in northeastern Syria. The official added that there were no casualties, and facilities only suffered minor damage.

On Sunday evening, three attacks targeted U.S. forces near the Al Omar Oil Field and the U.S. military base at al-Shaddadi. On Monday morning, a drone attack targeted U.S. forces at the Rumalyn Landing Zone. The drone attack damaged four tents.

Militant groups have targeted U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria over 40 times since early October. The militant groups stated the attacks were in response to U.S. support for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Gaza. The U.S. has repeatedly linked the militant groups to Iran.

The United States currently has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 troops in Iraq tasked with preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State. 56 U.S. personnel have sustained injuries in recent attacks, though all were able to return to duty. On Sunday, the U.S. carried out two airstrikes against alleged Iran-backed targets in Syria.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-forces-syria-attacked-four-times-less-than-24-hours-us-military-official-2023-11-13/