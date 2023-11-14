Israel-Hamas war: Palestinians dig mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital

Israeli forces recently surrounded Al Shifa Hospital, the main medical facility in Gaza City. Hamas denied Irsael’s claims that it uses the hospital as a base for its fighters and stated that there are 650 patients and between 5,000-7,000 civilians trapped inside.

Hamas stated that 40 patients have died in the past few days, including three premature babies. Civilians also said there isn’t a plan in place to evacuate babies, although Israel did offer to send battery-powered portable incubators. 36 babies are still alive in the neo-natal ward without fuel to operate incubators.

Ashraf Al-Qidra, Gaza’s health ministry spokesman, said there are approximately 100 decomposing bodies inside the hospital, and there is no way to remove them from the facility. Civilians trapped inside the hospital began digging a mass grave on Tuesday.

Gaza medical officials stated that over 11,000 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes so far, 40% of which were children.

