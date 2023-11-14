Finland says Russia leads asylum seekers to its border

On Tuesday, Finland accused Russia of funneling asylum-seekers to its border. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated he will take necessary steps to prevent mass migration and protect national security.

NATO and EU member Finland shares an 833-mile border with Russia. Around 60 asylum seekers have arrived from Russia since early Monday. This marks a significant increase, with 91 individuals arriving at the border from Russia from August 1 to November 12. PM Orpo stated that Russian border guards escorted or transported the asylum-seekers to the border.

In 2022, Finland adopted legislation that allowed its border authority to stop receiving asylum applications in the event of a mass immigration effort. Finland’s Minister of Interior recently announced plans to limit border traffic instead of closing crossing points.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/finland-take-action-more-asylum-seekers-arrive-via-russia-2023-11-14/