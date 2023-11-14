Finland says Russia leads asylum seekers to its border

On Tuesday, Finland accused Russia of funneling asylum-seekers to its border. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated he will take necessary steps to prevent mass migration and protect national security.
- NATO and EU member Finland shares an 833-mile border with Russia. Around 60 asylum seekers have arrived from Russia since early Monday. This marks a significant increase, with 91 individuals arriving at the border from Russia from August 1 to November 12. PM Orpo stated that Russian border guards escorted or transported the asylum-seekers to the border.
- In 2022, Finland adopted legislation that allowed its border authority to stop receiving asylum applications in the event of a mass immigration effort. Finland’s Minister of Interior recently announced plans to limit border traffic instead of closing crossing points.
