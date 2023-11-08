Ukraine gets European Commission backing for talks on Ukraine membership

The European Commission has recommended that formal talks should begin with Ukraine on joining the European Union, five months after the 27 member states gave it candidate status. Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen praised Ukraine’s progress and suggested talks should also start with Moldova and Georgia if they pass reforms. Ukraine has completed over 90% of the necessary reforms set out by the EU last year, making the goal within reach. Georgia’s government is seen as having made sufficient progress on gender equality, fighting violence against women, and organized crime. A final decision on the recommendations will be made by the EU’s member states at their December summit. The process typically takes about a decade, but can take longer due to bilateral disputes. The European Commission report recommends Ukraine to implement further reforms, introduce tougher action against corruption and money laundering, and adopt new laws to curb the influence of oligarchs.

