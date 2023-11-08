Sudan conflict: Thousands flee fresh ethnic killings in Darfur

Thousands of people have been forced to flee the Sudanese region of West Dafur due to fears of ethnic cleansing. Witnesses accuse the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of targeting and killing non-Arabs, with reports of hundreds of deaths. The RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country since April. Most of the 7,000 people who have crossed into Chad in the past three days are women and children who are fleeing with nothing. Since the capture of El Geneina, the RSF and allied Arab militias have been accused of murdering ethnic Masalit people, looting homes, and raping women. The UN refugee agency says an “unimaginable” humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Sudan, with nearly six million people forced from their homes since the war began.

