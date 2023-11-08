Israeli archaeologists help find remains of Hamas attack victims

Archaeologists have been tasked with helping Israel’s military identify the remains of 1,400 people killed in Hamas’s attack on 7 October. They have been examining burnt houses and cars at a festival site where hundreds died. At least 10 missing people have been found, and some have been buried. The Israel Antiquities Authority reports that the archaeologists were asked by Colonel Yossi Cohen of the Israeli military’s Gaza Division two weeks ago to help search for missing people in houses and cars incinerated in the attack. The UN has released the names of 1,159 Israelis and foreign nationals killed, including 828 civilians, and another 242 people, including about 30 children, were taken hostage. The archaeologists are working to find the remains of at least 10 people previously considered missing.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-67343928