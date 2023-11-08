G7 Summit: Bloc insists support for Ukraine ‘will never waver’

The G7 group of countries has affirmed their support for Ukraine, despite rising Middle East tensions. The group’s foreign ministers acknowledged Russia’s readiness for a long war and reiterated their commitment to Ukraine economically and militarily. The G7 countries, including Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the US, have been at the forefront of sanctions on Moscow since last year’s invasion. However, growing tensions in Ukraine are causing concerns about “Ukraine fatigue” among Western countries, which could erode its ability to hold off Russian forces. The US has been holding back further funding for Ukraine, which could run out within weeks, potentially causing disastrous consequences for Ukrainian forces. Internal Ukrainian unity is also showing signs of stress, with disagreements between President Zelensky and the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces spilling out.

