Tanks poised around Gaza City; Netanyahu says Israel to run security after war

Israel gave Gaza City civilians a four-hour window to escape on Tuesday before pressing forward with ground operations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated directly for the first time that Israel will handle security operations within Gaza for an indefinite period.

Gaza’s interior ministry says 900,000 Palestinians are still sheltering in northern Gaza and Gaza City. The Israeli military also continues to conduct military operations in southern Gaza, where two airstrikes reportedly killed 23 people in Khan Younis and Rafah on Tuesday morning. Netanyahu has rebuffed all calls for a ceasefire but suggested tactical pauses in the event of hostage transfers. Hamas stated it will not free hostages or surrender as long as Gaza is under attack. Israeli Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht stated that Hamas fighters continue to use tunnels to ambush Israeli armor with RPG fire. The IDF has deployed bulldozers to dig up earth and knock over structures connected to these tunnels.

