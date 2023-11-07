Polish truckers block Ukraine border crossings over loss of business

Polish truckers blocked three border crossings with Ukraine on Monday to protest the loss of business to Ukrainian truckers and other foreign entities. The Polish government exempted Ukrainian truckers from the previously required permit process in February 2o22.

The Polish truckers claim that Russian and Belarusian companies also exploited this exemption to establish Polish entities. They demanded that the Polish government reimpose restrictions on Ukraine-registered trucks and ban transportation companies funded by non-EU entities. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed the existence of the blockades and stated that the protests harm the economies of both nations. The Polish protestors notably granted vehicles carrying Ukrainian military and humanitarian aid, as well as volatile substance and livestock transports, passage through their roadblocks.

