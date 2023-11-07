Blinken discusses Gaza in Turkey, wraps up Mideast tour with little progress

Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a four-day tour in the Middle East, his second trip to the region since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on October 7. Blinken’s meetings focused on securing humanitarian aid for Gaza and returning hostages currently held by Hamas.

Blinken’s trip did not secure a humanitarian pause in Israel’s ground operations to allow for safer transportation of aid and hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu completely dismissed calls for a ceasefire and stated ground operations would continue unless a deal is reached with Hamas for the safe return of hostages. Washington also hoped the visit would help prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from expanding into a wider regional war. Hours before Blinken arrived in Turkey for the last leg of the tour, pro-Palestinian protestors unsuccessfully attempted to storm a base housing U.S. troops. Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan instead of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly criticized the U.S.’s “unlimited support to Israel.”

