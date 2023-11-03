Tuscany storm and floods ravage central Italy leaving six dead

Tuscany, Italy, experienced severe flooding and landslides as heavy rains hit the region due to Storm Ciarán, leaving at least six people dead and several others missing. The River Bisenzio burst its banks, causing extensive damage in several towns, including Livorno, Prato, and Montemurlo. Cars were swept away, hospitals were flooded, and people were trapped in their vehicles in underpasses. Power lines went down, and the west coast was lashed by high waves. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared a state of emergency for the worst-hit areas in Tuscany. This extreme weather is part of a larger storm that has caused more than 13 deaths in Western Europe.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67306519