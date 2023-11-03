Pablo Escobar’s feral hippos face cull in Colombia

Colombia is facing a challenge involving a population of hippos that are descendants of animals originally owned by the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar. After his death in 1993, the hippos were left to roam, and over the years, their numbers have grown to over 100 individuals. Their uncontrolled reproduction poses a threat to humans and native wildlife. Last year, hippos were declared an invasive species, and now the Colombian government plans to cull them. Some hippos will be sterilized, while others will be transferred abroad. Euthanasia is considered a last resort. Estimates suggest the population could reach 1,000 by 2035 if left unchecked. These hippos are considered one of the most dangerous animals, responsible for about 500 deaths a year.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/67306304