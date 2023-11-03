Germany: Illegal migration rise prompts border crackdown

Germany is grappling with an increase in irregular migration, particularly in rural border areas like Altenberg in Saxony. Here, people smugglers are frequently dropping off individuals seeking illegal entry into the country. This surge of new arrivals is straining local services and raising concerns, as the far-right appears to be gaining ground by exploiting the migration issue in recent regional elections. To address this situation, Germany has implemented temporary checks on its borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland, despite these controls being within the Schengen Zone. This year may witness the highest recorded illegal entries into Germany since 2016. The German government is concerned about the political implications and is exploring options like accelerating deportations and establishing agreements with other countries to process asylum claims outside the EU.

