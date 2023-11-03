Delhi air pollution: Schools shut as air quality turns severe

Air pollution in Delhi has reached severe levels, prompting authorities to shut all primary schools for two days. The city’s air quality typically deteriorates in the winter due to factors like crop burning by farmers, low wind speeds, and the bursting of firecrackers. The peak of air pollution occurs from 1-15 November when crop burning incidents increase in neighbouring states. On Thursday, concentrations of PM2.5 particles, which can cause respiratory problems, exceeded safe limits by seven to eight times in some parts of the city. Health professionals report a surge in respiratory issues among children and the elderly.

