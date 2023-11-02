Russian drone hits oil refinery, frontline attacks repelled – Ukraine military

A Russian drone detonated at the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine, cutting off power to three villages in the region. The attack was accompanied by a notable increase in Russian attacks on the frontline in Ukraine’s east and northeast.

Ukraine’s Air Force said its defenses eliminated 18 of 20 drones, as well as one missile, launched at Ukrainian military and critical infrastructure in the Poltava region. The Ukrainian military further enumerated recent Russian ground attacks, including eight near the city of Kupiansk, five near the town of Bakhmut, and five near Avdiivka. Russian forces have heavily focused on Avdiivka since mid-October for political objectives, as the city has become a symbol of resistance for Ukraine. Military analyst Oleksandr Kovelenko stated there are currently 40,000 Russian troops staged outside the city’s limits.

