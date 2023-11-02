Diplomacy to pause fighting and ease siege intensifies as Israeli ground troops advance on Gaza city

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden suggested a humanitarian pause to Israel’s ongoing ground offensive in the northern end of Gaza. The agreement was reached alongside Egypt and Qatar, which both mediate with Hamas.

Israel did not respond to Biden’s calls for a temporary cessation of violence, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously stated his firm opposition to a cease-fire. Jordan recently recalled its ambassador and told the Israeli envoy to Jordan to remain out of the country. 335 foreign passport holders, 76 critical Palestinian patients, and approximately 100 other individuals escaped Gaza through the Rafa crossing with Egypt between Wednesday and Thursday. 260 aid trucks have also transited the crossing into Gaza. The US is also working to secure the safe passes of 400 Americans and their families.

